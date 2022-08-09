LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at pheasant run apartments.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, he faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, domestic battery and juvenile possession of handgun.
LPD stated at this time this is only a related arrest during the investigation.
The shooting happened Friday at 1:28 am. At least four people were leaving in a vehicle when they were shot at several times. Offices located multiple shell casings.
No one injured. LPD said they have a person of interest but there have been no arrests directly related to the shooting.