LPD investigates late-night standoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff.
It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette.
According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units.
That's when a gunshot went off.
One man ran from the scene and called police.
Officers responded to the call around 8:15 P.M Tuesday.
However, the other man still inside the apartment unit refused to come out.
LPD negotiated with the man and took him into custody for questioning around 11:30 Tuesday night.
Police told News 18 no one was injured from the gunshot.
This story is developing.
We will provide any updates on air and in this article.