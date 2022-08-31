 Skip to main content
LPD investigates late-night standoff

Overlook Pointe Apartments.jpg

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff.

It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette.
 
According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units.
 
That's when a gunshot went off.
 
One man ran from the scene and called police.
 
Officers responded to the call around 8:15 P.M Tuesday.
 
However, the other man still inside the apartment unit refused to come out.
 
LPD negotiated with the man and took him into custody for questioning around 11:30 Tuesday night.
 
Police told News 18 no one was injured from the gunshot.
 
This story is developing.
 
We will provide any updates on air and in this article.

