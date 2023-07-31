LPD investigates early morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 2000 block of Meharry Street.
Sgt. Ian O'Shields says a call came in just after midnight Saturday about shots being fired.
Officers arrived on the scene and did not initially find any evidence of shots being fired.
O'Shields says this is likely because it was dark outside.
Officers returned later that morning and found evidence of a shooting.
A car was hit by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200.