LPD investigates drive-by shooting on North Seventh Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street.
No one was hurt, but some of the gunfire hit a neighbor's van, which had three kids in it at the time.
Neighbors tell News 18 a white or tan car sped away with two black men and a white woman inside.
They add the drive-by shooting is the second one on North Seventh Street in a week.
LPD officers were already on the street to investigate a stolen package when the drive-by shooting happened.
Officers checked security cameras from a nearby business to try to identify a suspect.