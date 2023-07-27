LPD hold annual Cambridge Cookout

Lafayette Police Department hosted the second Cambridge Cookout this year after a successful block party.
Residents and police officers were both excited for fun and games at Cambridge Estates. There was kickball, yard games, food, and plenty of drinks to help everyone beat the heat. A live DJ also provided music.
Officer Jason Schatzer says what matters is the opportunity to get together as a community.
"We wanna strengthen the relationship, and make sure that everyone knows that this is what we do," said Schatzer. "This is no surprise that this is what we do, and we want to continue to do it. It's okay to have fun and, you know, relax and play games with them, just like everyone else would. We enjoy being here. We had a lot of people come together to make this happen. There were a lot of contributors in the community that everything you see behind us, it's because of them. So a lot of good people came together to make this happen and we really appreciate them helping us."