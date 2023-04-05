LPD Hires School Crossing Guard Company

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Lafayette Police Department has brought in a company to focus on the crossing guard program.
Cross Safe is a company based out of North Carolina. According to their website, they are a "safe and reliable crossing guard and traffic control services to municipalities, school districts, and other organizations."
Cross Safe will be handling the day-to-day duties of the program. Each crossing guard will be uniformed as a safety measure for the kids. The same crossing guards that are already working the cross walks near the schools.
Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, says using the same cross guards creates a safer environment for the kids.
"They're important. Those kids already know those guards. They value them. They give them hugs. That's the kind of thing, the kind of relationship we want to keep. Is that these kids continue with these guards," he said.
Another benefit the company brings to the department is allowing more police officers to be on the streets throughout the day.
"It's an important job. We value and are dedicated to our crossing guards, but the officers need to be working cases, especially in the mornings and afternoons. Those are our busiest times," Galloway said.
Galloway says the crossing guards are dedicated and great people. He values their importance to the community, and the safety they bring to children attending school. He says this will be a positive for the community.