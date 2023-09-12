LPD Hires New Community Advocate and Resource Navigator

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Lafayette Police Department has hired Adam Murphy as the new Community Advocate and Resource Navigator. The position is designed to help people dealing with traumatic experiences in Lafayette.
Mental health issues, psychological issues, and substance abuse issues don't fall under police officer's umbrella of assistance. According to Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway, this new position and growing department will get people the proper help they need.
"There are clinicians, there are people that are experts on that that are better at navigating those things better than the police department," he said. "We want to get somebody to that scene that will be able to get that person through that crisis."
This is not a social worker or a therapist. Murphy's new position is designed to get them the resources and help they may not have known existed.
"Our community has a lot to offer. The more people that you talk to in need, the more you realize there are so many things available, it's hard to know where to go, how to get plugged in, where to connect. It's good to have a person or a group of people, a team, that can connect fools really with resources we've set aside for them as a community," Murphy said.
The plan is to build a team around Murphy to be able to help more people in need.
"We're kind of building the airplane as we're flying it. So we do envision this will be a team effort. Once we get this going we think we can expand and bring more people on board and build the program," Galloway said.
Murphy can't wait to get started.
"With this position, we're a lot more out front, and we're going to help more people," Murphy said.