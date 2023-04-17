 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

LPD: Four juvenile suspects arrested after joint investigation

  • 0
generic handcuffs.jpg

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department announced Monday that four juveniles suspects have been arrested for several criminal incidents over the past two years. The two month investigation included the LPD, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office, and the High Tech Crimes Unit.

According to a released statement, Four juveniles, one sixteen-year-old male and three seventeen-year-old males, were arrested and preliminarily charged with Burglary, Auto Theft, Organized Theft, and Criminal Gang Activity.

Police said they are suspected to have stolen gaming systems, cellphones, ATVs, dirt bikes, motor vehicles, and other personal property in Lafayette and West Lafayette.

All four juveniles were transported to Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation following their arrests.

Investigators expect more arrests related to these incidents.

Recommended for you