LPD: Four juvenile suspects arrested after joint investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department announced Monday that four juveniles suspects have been arrested for several criminal incidents over the past two years. The two month investigation included the LPD, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office, and the High Tech Crimes Unit.
According to a released statement, Four juveniles, one sixteen-year-old male and three seventeen-year-old males, were arrested and preliminarily charged with Burglary, Auto Theft, Organized Theft, and Criminal Gang Activity.
Police said they are suspected to have stolen gaming systems, cellphones, ATVs, dirt bikes, motor vehicles, and other personal property in Lafayette and West Lafayette.
All four juveniles were transported to Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation following their arrests.
Investigators expect more arrests related to these incidents.