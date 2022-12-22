 Skip to main content
LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
LPD

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Mike Brown. 

Police located the man on Brown Street in West Lafayette. He's not been arrested and is in the process of being interviewed, Brown said. 

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

Police say the suspect robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30 p.m.

The man walked in the bank, demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Brown said.

No weapon was displayed, Brown added.

12-22 bank robbery scene

