LPD Cuts The Ribbon To New State Of The Art Public Safety Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--The Lafayette Police Department cuts the ribbon to the brand new public safety building in downtown Lafayette.
Located on Columbia street, between 6th and 7th streets, the approximately 51 million dollar project finishes as a 70,000 sq. foot, four story building.
After more than two decades in the City Hall building, Lafayette police chief Scott Galloway says the size upgrade alone was huge for the department.
“When I started 25 years ago in [the city hall building] we were already doubling up in offices and that building was built in 1996 I got hired in 98. So they were already doubling up in offices. That building we did the best we could to try to expand and use the space the best we could, but ultimately we needed something this large,” Galloway said.
Other new features at the public safety center include a connecting parking garage open for public use with approximately 468 parking spaces. A community room that can seat 150 guests for public officials to use. A 7,700 sq. foot amenity deck open to the public, located between the safety center and the parking garage. A safe room for people to come into when in danger. A brand new state of the art dispatch center. And finally, the training center will now be located inside of the department building.
A big focus when building the new department location was to make it ‘community immersive’. LPD wants the public to feel welcome inside the new building, as they cannot do their jobs without the community's help.
“We don’t solve crimes without the public's help. We want to make sure we have the facilities and the outward approach that we want [the community] to come and report things to us, to help us with policing because again, no crime goes unsolved without the community's help,” Galloway explained.
Something important to note about the new building; while the ribbon has been cut and the department has begun to move in, LPD is asking the public to still go to the city hall building for anything they need as of now.
“We are just buttoning up a few things with our dispatch center and our patrol division. Once they are down here we’ll be fully operational. We hope it’s soon. But we don’t want to open up too soon and have to go back and forth between two buildings,” Galloway said.
Though the public will have to wait an unknown amount of time for the building to be fully operational, you can still see the safety center for yourself as soon as June 7th. Starting the first Wednesday of June, LPD will be holding tours of the building for the public. Those tours will continue every Wednesday through the month of June in 2023. You can sign up for a tour ‘here’.