LPD: At-large suspect stabs wheelchair-bound woman

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect is still at large Thursday after a woman was stabbed on Olympia Drive in Lafayette.
Police said the suspect stabbed the woman in the back as she was going down the street in a wheelchair. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.
The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen near Concord Road and Brady Lane.
Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.