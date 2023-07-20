 Skip to main content
LPD ask for publics help in finding missing juveniles

Kymora Burgess and Nivea Burnett
By: Gordon Jackson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department are searching for two missing juveniles, one which is believed to be endangered due to her age.

12-year-old Kymora Burgess, was last see around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, in the Beck Lane and Elston Road area. She is described as a black female with long dreads with shades of pink and purple. Kymora was last seen wearing yellow pants, a yellow shirt, and black shoes with white soles. She was carrying a black sweatshirt and a pink or orange purse. Kymora has glasses that she may be wearing. 

Also missing is 14-year-old Nivea Burnett. She is believed to be in the company of Kymora Burgess. She was last seen with her at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night near Beck Lane and Elston Road. Nivea is a black female. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink-colored Crocs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kymora Burgess or Nivea Burnett, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.

