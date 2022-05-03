Low early voting turnout ahead of Primary Election Day 2022

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – After several weeks of early voting, Election Day 2022 for the Indiana primaries has officially arrived. With multiple contested races in the area, voters have a chance to decide who will be on their ballot for the upcoming general election in November.
Early voting numbers were down significantly from the last midterm primary election in May 2018. However, Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush says she is not surprised by the low turnout. In a phone interview with News 18, Roush said there are fewer contested races in the county this year than there were four years ago.
As for the current vote totals, Roush says 2,903 people voted either in person or through mail-in ballots during the early voting period. In 2018, more than 20,000 people voted in the May primary in Tippecanoe County. This means the county will need to see an additional 17,000 people out at the polls today to reach those levels.
Roush says she doesn't expect turnout to be as high as 2018, but she does believe many Republican voters will choose to vote in person on Election Day.
As of Monday afternoon, Roush says 60% of voters in Tippecanoe County have voted in the Republican primary compared to 40% in the Democratic primary. In 2018, that margin was wider, with 70% of voters casting ballots in the Republican primary that year.
Regarding the new MicroVote voting machines, Roush says other than a few minor complaints, most people have given positive reviews. As News 18 has reported, the county purchased and tested new voting machines ahead of this primary election. They no longer have a touch screen, but they do include a voter verified paper audit trail so voters can track their votes before casting their ballots.
There are 17 polling centers open across Tippecanoe County today. All of them are open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can find a full list of polling locations in your county, along with information about the candidates on your ballot, here. To view wait times at each polling location in Tippecanoe County, visit the County Election Division’s election map here.