Louisville finalizing deal with Jeff Brohm: Purdue coach returns to alma mater

(CBS Sports) — Jeff Brohm is in the midst of finalizing a deal to return to Louisville as its next coach, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Brohm, a native of Louisville who also quarterbacked the Cardinals in the 1990s, will leave Purdue after six successful seasons to return to his alma mater.
Brohm has led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record across those six campaigns with a 17-9 mark over the last two seasons. Prior to joining Purdue, he coached Western Kentucky to a 30-10 mark in three years with a sterling 22-5 record across the final two.
In addition to quarterbacking the Cardinals, Brohm was an assistant at Louisville for six seasons under Bobby Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe. He served as quarterbacks coach (2003-06) and assistant head coach (2007-08) with stints as passing game coordinator (2007) and offensive coordinator (2008) as well.
A return to Louisville has always seemed an eventuality for Brohm, though he turned down an offer to coach the Cardinals in November 2018 after the program had fired Petrino (in his second stint with the team). Brohm instead chose to stay with Purdue as he was in the midst of building the program, and Louisville hired Scott Satterfield, who left earlier this week after four seasons to coach Cincinnati.
Brohm is expected to earn a contract averaging around $6 million over six seasons, according to ESPN.