Longtime owner of JL Records, Jim Pasdach, passes away at 74

West Lafayette mourns a longtime member of the community, as we remember JL Records owner Jim Pasdach. Passach died at the age of 74.
Members of the JL Records family met with WLFI to look back at his legacy.
"I think he was a real pioneer. With you know, selling music back, you know when the only music that existed was vinyl," said Dan Lumley, JL Records Manager.
Not only did Jim pave the way for music lovers in lafayette, he also made real connections with those who entered his store.
"He's Jim! He's the only one in the world like him," said manager Hunter Butler. "Shannon Hoon said when he signed a cd to him that he's the only record store owner that he's scared to rip off. Everybody was a little scared of him but at the same time he had that soft side. He took me in like a son and you know, he's like a grandfather to my son."
Jim's tough and trailblazing personality will be what store managers and shoppers miss most.
"He always had sort of a boundless enthusiasm and get up and go, you know, which you need to run a business like this and we're going to miss that cause you know, we all learned from him," said Dan Lumley. "So we're going to continue running the store the way he always did."
As for JL Records, store managers Hunter Butler and Dan Lumley will forever see the store as a music attraction.
This place is historical to me and probably many others and it's also a draw from;" said Hunter Butler. "We have people coming from Chicago, Wisconsin, anybody who comes off 65 to come here or going other places, we're the destination in this area in my opinion."
Looking back on who Jim was to many, a message and a thank you from the JL Records staff to the community.
"Jim would just want everybody to keep on rock'n and rollin' you know. I feel like I had to open the store instead of closing like I wanted to because that's what he wanted. You know that was like his wish."
JL Records is located at 380 Brown Street in West Lafayette.