Logansport's defense able to hold off Harrison to capture the win

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are exactly two and a half weeks away from sectionals starting up for baseball. That means we are unfortunately winding down our regular season play. Even though we are nearing the end, the energy doesn’t seem to be slowing down on the field.
The Logansport Berries visited the Harrison Raiders tonight for the second time this week. Berries looking for revenge after losing 11-0 the night before.
Bottom of the fifth the Raiders trail 3-2. That is until big man Jack Dowell sends it all the way to the warning track.
The sophomore is able to get on second with that hit, and he's able to send teammate Eli Kelly home.
That RBI double ties the game up.
However, that would be the last time the Raiders end up on the board.
Moving to the bottom of the sixth Logansport will put up four runs. Kaiden Lucero and Jon Maloy would record a RBI single, and teammate Gavin Smith would record a 2-RBI triple.
With solid defense and solid at-bat appearances Logansport will go on to snag the win.
Final score Logansport wins 7-4.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Twin Lakes def. West Lafayette, 10-0.
Rossville def. Delphi, 9-2.
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 22-2.
Lafayette Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 17-4.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 10-0.
Delphi def. Rossville, 7-6.
Carmel def. LCC, 1-0.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
McCutcheon def. North Montgomery, 4-1.