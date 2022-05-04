 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Montezuma.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.2 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall to 12.4 feet and begin rising
again early Saturday morning. It will rise to 13.7 feet
Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Logansport's defense able to hold off Harrison to capture the win

  • 0
Logansport Baseball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are exactly two and a half weeks away from sectionals starting up for baseball. That means we are unfortunately winding down our regular season play. Even though we are nearing the end, the energy doesn’t seem to be slowing down on the field.

The Logansport Berries visited the Harrison Raiders tonight for the second time this week. Berries looking for revenge after losing 11-0 the night before.

Bottom of the fifth the Raiders trail 3-2. That is until big man Jack Dowell sends it all the way to the warning track.

The sophomore is able to get on second with that hit, and he's able to send teammate Eli Kelly home.

That RBI double ties the game up.

However, that would be the last time the Raiders end up on the board. 

Moving to the bottom of the sixth Logansport will put up four runs. Kaiden Lucero and Jon Maloy would record a RBI single, and teammate Gavin Smith would record a 2-RBI triple.

With solid defense and solid at-bat appearances Logansport will go on to snag the win.

Final score Logansport wins 7-4.

OTHER SCORES:

GIRL’S SOFTBALL:

Twin Lakes def. West Lafayette, 10-0.

Rossville def. Delphi, 9-2.

Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 22-2.

Lafayette Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 17-4.

 

BOY’S BASEBALL:

Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 10-0.

Delphi def. Rossville, 7-6.

Carmel def. LCC, 1-0.

 

GIRL’S TENNIS:

McCutcheon def. North Montgomery, 4-1.

