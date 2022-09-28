Logansport utility crew helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A group from Logansport is making the trip to Florida to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Four linemen from Logansport Utilities will be helping restore power for residents and businesses in the state. The team is joining other linemen from across Indiana, including crews from Rensselaer and Lebanon.
The group – made up of foremen Chris Griffith and Shane Milburn, and apprentice linemen Joe Shilling and Mason Weller – left this morning to travel to a staging area in Troy, Alabama. Logansport Utilities Superintendent Greg Toth said the crew will likely head to the Tallahassee area after the hurricane passes.
The team will work 16-hour days and will help with electrical repairs.
Toth told News 18 his crew doesn't receive a call to action like this very often.
"Not very often at all. It's got to be pretty catastrophic,” Toth said. “They saw this one coming [and] called us in advance. We've probably been called out just a couple times in the last ten years. The guys were excited to go. They want to help. All of our guys want to help. It really is a brotherhood."
Toth said Logansport Utilities will still have enough linemen to complete ongoing projects and respond to emergencies in Logansport while the two crews are gone. He added that his team is especially prepared to help in rural parts of Florida.
"A lot of the utilities that are going to be affected by this are going to be small towns just like us, where maybe they don't have Florida Power and Light-sized utility support crews,” Toth said. “They've got five or six linemen. They're going to need our kind of help. That's where we go down and can lend a hand to those kinds of cities as well."
Toth says the four linemen expect to be in Florida for two weeks. However, they are prepared to stay longer if needed.