Logansport schools enlist in pilot as Indiana 'urgently' addresses reading crisis

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Three Cass County elementary schools are among 54 schools piloting Indiana's new "science of reading" initiative.
"It's a new way of thinking," says Kelly Minks, an instructional coach for Logansport Community School Corp.
"We've started to make the shift with the science of reading over the last couple of years. ... Students learn repetition of letters and sounds throughout the year," Minks says. "It helps with reading and spelling, which, of course, leads to writing."
Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says Indiana is experiencing a reading crisis.
"We saw, last year right after COVID, that one in five children were leaving third grade not able to read," she says.
Jenner says early numbers this year show students slightly rebounded.
"It's not fast enough. ... So we have up to $111 million that we'll be investing," she says.
Jenner calls it Indiana's biggest ever investment in literacy.
"So that we can absolutely improve our reading, urgently, because we know that if a child can't read, then they can't read to learn in later grades," she says.
Franklin Elementary School was targeted for the pilot based on last year's standardized test results. Other Logansport schools also joined.
"The last 10 years, poverty has impacted our community. We also have a lot of English language learners," Minks says.
The science of reading strategies are "a great process for all of our students no matter if they're originally English speakers or now English speakers," Minks adds. "It covers and supports all students."
Pilot schools receive funding for instructional coaches, professional development and targeted support for students. Officials hope to expand the initiative to 60 percent of Indiana schools by 2026.
The goal is for 95 percent of Hoosier students to pass the IREAD exam by 2027.