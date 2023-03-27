Logansport police looking for man in hit-and-run that hurt three people

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are searching for a man suspected of hitting three people with a car outside a restaurant and bar, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries.
It happened early Sunday morning at the Renne Wa, 219 S. Sixth St., which was recently rebranded from the Old Style Inn, according to a news release from Logansport Police Department.
Investigators believe Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orsama, 21, was the man driving the car, which was later determined to be stolen and found on fire at 25th and Spear streets.
Detectives are still looking for Cuence-Orsama but declined to release images of him, saying Monday morning they are still following up on leads.
Anyone with information should call Logansport police at 574-753-4101.
Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital, while the third was taken by helicopter to Fort Wayne due to the extent of injuries.
Multiple witnesses say Cuence-Orsama called police earlier that morning to say he was assaulted at the Renne Wa, but officers weren't able to find the suspect.