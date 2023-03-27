Logansport police looking for man in hit-and-run that hurt three people

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Logansport police looking for man in hit-and-run that hurt three people

  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are searching for a man suspected of hitting three people with a car outside a restaurant and bar, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Renne Wa, 219 S. Sixth St., which was recently rebranded from the Old Style Inn, according to a news release from Logansport Police Department.

Investigators believe Jhosniber Josias Cuence-Orsama, 21, was the man driving the car, which was later determined to be stolen and found on fire at 25th and Spear streets.

Detectives are still looking for Cuence-Orsama but declined to release images of him, saying Monday morning they are still following up on leads.

Anyone with information should call Logansport police at 574-753-4101.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital, while the third was taken by helicopter to Fort Wayne due to the extent of injuries.

Multiple witnesses say Cuence-Orsama called police earlier that morning to say he was assaulted at the Renne Wa, but officers weren't able to find the suspect.

