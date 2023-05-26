Logansport Native and Fallen Marine Cpl. Honored With Monument Memorial Day Weekend

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI)-- Cpl. Bert Sanchez, a Logansport native, was killed in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during the 2021 Taliban overthrow. Three years later, his community honors his legacy and service with a monument at Mount Hope cemetery.
The Logansport community gathered at the cemetery Friday, May 26 for the unveiling of Cpl. Sanchez’s monument.
The front of the monument is meant to represent Sanchez’s Marine life, and the back represents who he was as a person.
Sanchez’s platoon captain, Major Geoff Ball, was at the unveiling. Major Ball was serving alongside Bert Sanchez when he made the ultimate sacrifice.
Major Ball gave a powerful speech at the ceremony. He said if it were not for Cpl. Sanchez and his platoon, they would have lost control of the Kabul Airport. Major Ball also touched on the legacy Sanchez left behind and the impact he made on so many people.
“If it wasn’t for him…and all of the other young Americans doing their best, there would be 130,000less people understanding what freedom is and how we know it,” Major Ball said.
Cpl. Sanchez’s mother, Coral Briseno, was the one who designed the monument. It was important to Coral that Cpl. Sanchez’s legacy lasts for generations.
She told News 18 the monument was not just for her or her family, it was for every person Bert Sanchez had touched in his life.
“He touched more people than I can even imagine. Even people that I never knew here in town. Bert was a person that would light up a room wherever he was. He would just enter a room and make people laugh. [He] made sure that people were safe, that people were happy,” Briseno said.
Unveiling the monument on the Friday of Memorial day weekend was a powerful reminder of the sacrifice made by service men and women in the USA.
Major Ball says when he is thanked for his service, he always replied “You are worth it.” Ball feels Sanchez’s legacy embodies exactly that.
Ball said, “It is worth it for all the people standing behind me right now. And in return what you get are wonderful communities like logansport Indiana that turn out for Bert's family and continue to turn out and you just know will continue to turn out for years to come and that…that right there is what helps us all go forward and that's how I remember bert and that's also how we heal and go forward our selves.”