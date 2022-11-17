 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death

  • Updated
  • 0
Hakeem Rose

A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it.

21-year-old Hakeem Rose was convicted in Cass Circuit Court on Wednesday of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

According to trial testimony, Rose was distributing blue-green perc-30 pills in August of 2020.

He sold the pills to 20-year-old Anthony Barrientos, who died shortly after taking one of the pills.

Rose is now scheduled for sentencing on December 16.

Tags

Recommended for you