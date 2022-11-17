Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it.
21-year-old Hakeem Rose was convicted in Cass Circuit Court on Wednesday of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.
According to trial testimony, Rose was distributing blue-green perc-30 pills in August of 2020.
He sold the pills to 20-year-old Anthony Barrientos, who died shortly after taking one of the pills.
Rose is now scheduled for sentencing on December 16.