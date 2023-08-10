Logansport emphasizes 'next man up' mentality with young team

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFLI) — Some might say that it is a rebuilding year for Logansport, who lost 18 seniors from last season.
But the Berries are confident in their young guys to fill some big shoes so they can have another big year.
“They can hear the talk that, ‘wow, you lost a lot, you certainly are not going to be very good,’” Head Coach Mike Johnson said. “So I think these guys kind of accept that challenge and they want to surprise people with how well they’re going to play.”
Seniors Scotty Barron and Isaac Russell have played a big part in helping the underclassmen adjust to Varsity football.
“We just got to keep them going,” Russell said. “They’ll get down on themselves because they don’t know. So I just got to keep them up, keep them going whenever they feel down. Everybody’s going to mess up. So as long as we just keep going, keep driving, we’ll be good.”
“Just more reps and helping them on the plays, on offense and defense because we have two new coaches,” Barron said. “So it’s just getting a lot of reps.”
Despite the inexperience, Coach Johnson sees a lot of potential in this team.
“We think that we have some pretty good skill guys,” Johnson said. “We think that our backs and our quarterback and our receivers are going to be pretty good. We know that up front that’s probably going to be the challenge for us.”
The Berries will host Peru for their first game of the season.
“We are going to play Peru in the oldest rivalry in the state of Indiana,” Johnson said. “And so this place will be packed and be rocking and rolling. We actually in terms of what we have in offensively and defensively and special teams, we feel pretty good. So it’s just a matter of kind of refining those things we have in.”
As far as the players’ mindset ahead of week one?
“We know what it takes to win so I think we can get it done this year,” Russell said.