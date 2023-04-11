 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logansport child molester accused of assaulting prison employee

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Davidson Mugshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLFI) — A prison employee faces life-threatening injuries after an inmate hit him in the head with a steel pipe, according to Indiana State Police.

Inmates were working in the steel shop at about 12:30 p.m. Monday when a disagreement turned physical between Jeremy Davidson, 39, of Logansport, and his supervisor.

ISP says Davidson struck the supervisor on the head with a steel pipe, causing potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Davidson was arrested and taken to a different correctional facility.

He's currently serving a life sentence for multiple counts of child molesting.