Logansport child molester accused of assaulting prison employee

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLFI) — A prison employee faces life-threatening injuries after an inmate hit him in the head with a steel pipe, according to Indiana State Police.
Inmates were working in the steel shop at about 12:30 p.m. Monday when a disagreement turned physical between Jeremy Davidson, 39, of Logansport, and his supervisor.
ISP says Davidson struck the supervisor on the head with a steel pipe, causing potentially life-threatening injuries.
The victim was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Davidson was arrested and taken to a different correctional facility.
He's currently serving a life sentence for multiple counts of child molesting.