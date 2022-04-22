Loeb Stadium hosting movie night

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium will be hosting a movie night Friday, April 22, 2022.
The evening will feature the showing of 2020 Disney Pixar film, Onward, starring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and pillows to bundle up for the spring night. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Gates will open at 5:00pm and showtime will be at 6:00pm. Tickets are general admission- be sure to plan accordingly so you're able to choose your favorite seats in Loeb Stadium.
Tickets will be sold at the gate (cash only) and ahead of time in the Parks Admin office at Columbian Park.
General Admission fee is $2/each.