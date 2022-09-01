Loeb Stadium gets ready for Justin Moore concert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium is busy gearing up for its big concert Friday evening.
Country star, Justin Moore will be the second major artist to take the stage at the new stadium. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Local country artist Levi Riggs will be the opening act tomorrow evening at 7:30 p.m.
Jon Miner is the Director of Operations for Lafayette Parks and Recreation, and he says Loeb Stadium wants to bring in artists of different genres.
"We're certainly looking to bring a diverse group of acts here to the community, different music genres to appeal to a lot of different music fans in this area," Miner said. "Justin Moore's tour schedule matched up with open dates we had, and he's had some real success recently with the current album out. We're really excited to have him coming to Loeb Stadium."
Miner also told News 18 that preparations for this concert can be time consuming, but this concert was made possible thanks to a collaborative effort with several local departments.
"This has been an ongoing effort over the course of several weeks and months," Miner said. "That begins with the good folks at the Long Center for Performing Arts. John Hughey and his staff have done a great job protruding the artists and getting them here. We've worked closely with the parks department, as well as several other departments within the city that have collaborated to put this together."
Miner also told News 18 he's expecting at least 2,500 people for the concert. However, there are still tickets available, they range from $29 to $79.
You can purchase them at the ticket window beginning 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Tickets are also available online.
If you would like to buy tickets, click HERE.