United Way seeks $3.2 million by Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has raised about 36 percent of its five million dollar fundraising goal. The plan is to raise all the remaining funds by Thanksgiving.
But money isn't all the organization wants to give back to the community.
They highlight a need for volunteers in school settings, mental health service providers and at organizations which help those struggling with food insecurity.
"The challenge we have is getting to that $5 million goal," United Way CEO David Bathe said. "That is an increase from last year of about 10%. And yet, the inflation rate is running at about ten percent. So, serving our community is important."
United Way helps support organizations like Food Finders and the Salvation Army.