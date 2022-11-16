Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization.
Things like flags, buttons and bracelets will be for sale Saturday. Proceeds will be donoated to Razom for Ukraine, which provided the funds to ship donations from the club's supply drive in March.
Club president Ksenia Lewyckyj said they were inspired by Ukrainian students living here in Tippecanoe County.
"It makes the issue more personal, because you can see how it's completely changed their lives, and whatever they had planned for the future has now been put on the back burner," she said. "They have to make new arrangements, which is hard to see, and it's definitely very lucky that I am living in the U.S. and I'm able to continue on with my life. Even though I want to do everything I can to still support those who don't have that privilege."
The craft show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harrison High School and lasts until 2 p.m.