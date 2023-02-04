Residence halls commemorate women integral in Purdue de-segregation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The unveiling of a new feature in the lobby of Frieda Parker Hall at Purdue University commemorates the Parker sisters and their story of persistence in a time of segregation.
The naming of Freida and Winifred Parker Halls is a nod to the desegregation of student housing at Purdue, and the sisters' role in a fight for equality at the university.
The unveiling comes at the beginning of Black History Month and celebrates two women who went above and beyond to improve their university, becoming some of the first to move into formerly all-white dormitories.
To check out the commemorative wall and learn more about the sisters' story visit the Frieda Parker Hall lobby at 401 North Russell Street.