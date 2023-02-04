Purdue alumni event returns to Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue College of Agriculture Alumni Fish Fry has returned to Tippecanoe County.
Saturday afternoon the fish fry officially came back to Greater Lafayette.
The tradition dates back to the 1930s. The Ag Alumni Association says the event was moved so alumni can more easily visit campus and so current students can come. Saturday's event was unique with new President Mung Chaing speaking at the event.
This is also the first time the event was held at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
Danica Kirkpatrick says this event is important for the more than 900 Alumni who showed up for many reasons, especially hearing from the President.
"The College of Agriculture alumni are very interested in what is happening both at the college level and at the university level," she said. "So, for us to bring the president here as our keynote speaker was a no-brainer. they really want to hear from him."