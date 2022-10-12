 Skip to main content
Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections

Salvation Army front door

Volunteers from Community Corrections and Phoenix Paramedic Solutions will be directing traffic in the S Lot west of Ross-Ade Stadium during this season's Purdue University home football games. For every hour of volunteer work per person, Purdue Athletics will donate $10 to the Lafayette Salvation Army.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. 

The shifts are over ten hours long. Salvation Army Director of Development Jason Padgett says Community Corrections clients have been quote "instrumental" in this program. Most people volunteered because they wanted to, and few actually need community service hours.

Any work release participant who volunteers at 3 games will get to attend the next home game with a chaperone. 

As someone who has experienced addiction, Padgett says people who have fallen on hard times need a hand up instead of a hand out. 

"It's so touching, because afterwards these individuals from corrections will come up and shake my hand, and say 'Thank you for the opportunity to serve my community,'" Padgett said.

Through this volunteer partnership, the Salvation Army receives about $1,000 per game. This will continue for every home game throughout the rest of the football season. If this partnership works out, Padgett told News 18 next year folks from Home with Hope and Lafayette Transitional Housing will be invited to participate. 

"One of the things about people who go down the wrong road is that they have, we have, a tendency to associate with other people only who are doing the same kind of thing," Padgett said. "So getting out with other volunteers and other people in the community for an entire day on the campus of a major university, seeing people have a good time without getting into trouble, that's impactful. That imprints on a person."

