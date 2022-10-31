October 31, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A cloudy day with scattered rain for your Halloween

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning and Happy Halloween! We are tracking light to moderate rain showers this morning so to view the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
You’ll want to watch the radar throughout your entire Halloween forecast since we will be tracking spotty showers for the day. So, have the radar handy by downloading our free Storm Team 18 Weather App for the latest radar images.
We are also tracking dense fog, mist, and drizzle this morning for the entire viewing area. Drive cautiously and make sure to use your low-beam headlights and drive slowly coming up to stop signs and stop lights.
Temperatures this morning are in the mid 50s for the region and will only top out this afternoon in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain will be possible all day long. I’ll clarify, it will not be an all-day rain and we will have some dry time.
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Tonight, the rain will begin to move out however fog, mist and drizzle will likely be possible for the morning on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly cloudy conditions.
Tuesday
For Tuesday, we will begin the day with cloudy conditions, patchy fog and drizzle but by the afternoon, we will begin to see clouds thin out and give way to more sunshine. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 70s. Otherwise, a fairly quiet day will be expected.
7-Day Forecast
As we move into Wednesday, expect morning fog but then sunshine for the rest of your Wednesday. Temperatures will be well-above normal for the rest of the week with tranquil weather expected as high pressure works in. Highs will be in the lower 70s with mostly to partly sunny conditions.
Our next and stronger system is set to move in Sunday-Monday of this coming weekend and into next week. As of now, storms look feasible with severe limits possible. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the rest of the week.