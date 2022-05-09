May 9, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A very warm and dry work week ahead with little to no rain chances expected.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain County may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&