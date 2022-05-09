May 9, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A very warm and dry work week ahead with little to no rain chances expected.

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are starting out with lows in the lower 50s area-wide with some clouds overhead. We’ll have nice sunshine over the course of the week with some clouds mixed in, especially today.
Highs today will be above normal for the rest of the week. Normally we are in the upper 60s and lower 70s for this time of year. However, highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Winds will be strong out of the SSE 10-15 mph gusting up to 25-35 mph.
An Omega Block will be setting up this week with a meandering low pressure off in the Atlantic Ocean. High pressure will be right over us and points southward and a low will be off to the far western CONUS.
The two lows will essentially sandwich the high pressure over our area for the next few days. This usually sets up a summertime pattern where we will have to watch different shortwaves and how they evolve through the overnight hours and progress with time.
That being said, highs throughout the week will climb with our hottest day occurring on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s. Dew points will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday allowing for humid conditions. Lafayette hit 90 on May 11 in 2011. We could reach record highs mid-week.
Rain chances typically come slim when we are in these patterns.
Tuesday
Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be warmer. We’ll see temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll have more sunshine on Tuesday with continuing strong winds.
Highs on Tuesday will be soar into the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday
We will see lows Wednesday morning get down into the mid 60s. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of a dissipating front. You can thank the Omega Block (upper level ridge) dissipating rain chances for us.
As of this morning, some guidance is showing a stray shower/storm Wednesday afternoon/evening mainly to the north and west. Since we will be under the influence of high pressure, the likelihood of any rain chance over the next 5 days look scarce. We’ll know more and more as we get closer to Wednesday’s forecast but expect dry time for most of the viewing area.
7-Day Forecast
Better ridging (high pressure) will work in for Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining well-above normal.
By the weekend, the high will work eastward and help bring in more chances for rain/storms for the weekend. We will continue to monitor new data and update the work week forecast as well as the all-important weekend forecast.
This heat will be dangerous to some. Be sure to drink plenty of liquids if you'll be outside for a long period of time, use sunscreen, and take breaks when needed.