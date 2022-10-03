Lafayette City Council districts redrawn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's City Council Districts have changed. The new map was approved at Monday's City Council meeting.
Downtown Lafayette is now in district three, when the area used to be in district two. District five expanded to the south and to the east and District six expanded as well.
It is required for cities to do this two years after each census.
"They did end up being relatively similar to what they've had in the past, which I think is good, if you can do that," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. "People are used to who their council person is, they know their council person, they may have even had interactions with them. So, I think if you don't have to make large wholesale changes, that's good."
The districts are required to each have less than a five percent difference in population.
"Lafayette has grown some to the south and to the east and things," Roswarski told News 18. "And even with some downtown growth, with the new apartments and things. So, we had to adjust the districts based on that growth. But, they did end up being relatively similar to what they've had in the past."