Klondike teacher transforms classroom

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Klondike Elementary School is turning her classroom into a themed-learning environment.

Stephanie Bosma is a first grade teacher and Anne DeCamp award winner.

That award will grant her $500 to purchase supplies needed to transform her normal classroom into a completely different environment.

Some of the themes will include a Super Mario World, a Mission Impossible spy room, pizza parlor, and an underwater world.

The purpose is to connect the themes with learning lessons to make class more exciting.

