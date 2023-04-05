Gov. Holcomb declares disaster emergency in Benton, White counties

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a disaster emergency for Benton and White counties.
This comes in response to the severe weather, including flooding and tornadoes, that crippled communities in both counties.
The executive order states that, in addition to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security implementing the state emergency plan, other state agencies are needed to provide emergency services to those impacted by severe weather.
The IDHS executive director is also being asked to provide assistance to any federal, state, and local agencies who need it.
Other counties in the order include Monroe, Morgan, and Owen.
Holcomb on Saturday declared a disaster emergency in Johnson and Sullivan counties.