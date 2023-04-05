 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief wind gusts to 60 mph are possible
with rain through 11AM. Structures weakened by last Friday's
storms may be more susceptible to damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Gov. Holcomb declares disaster emergency in Benton, White counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind turbine damage (Credit: Ben Moore)

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a disaster emergency for Benton and White counties.

This comes in response to the severe weather, including flooding and tornadoes, that crippled communities in both counties.

The executive order states that, in addition to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security implementing the state emergency plan, other state agencies are needed to provide emergency services to those impacted by severe weather.

The IDHS executive director is also being asked to provide assistance to any federal, state, and local agencies who need it.

Other counties in the order include Monroe, Morgan, and Owen.

Holcomb on Saturday declared a disaster emergency in Johnson and Sullivan counties.

Recommended for you