Local Weather History: Why the Teays River Was Buried & How It Is Tied to Changing Climate & Mass Extinction of Megafauna

There is indeed an Ohio River-sized river buried under thick glacial deposits in heart of our area. Called the Teays River, it was originally truly large as the Ohio in southern Indiana & had a valley as wide as the Ohio, as well.
The modern-day Wabash River tends to follow its former route, but rather than turning into Illinois, the Wabash flows to the southwest. The Teays was buried by multiple glaciations between 2 million & 20,000 years ago. There seems to have been four main glaciations with long ice-free, warm periods between the glaciations, but considerable back & forth of advancement & recedence during the glaciations. So, the burial of the Teays began less than 2 million years ago.
Corings reveal that the original mature Teays river bottom was as wide as a corridor from Otterbein to the Wea Plains to west of the Tippecanoe Fairgrounds. The Teays would have followed largely near the middle of this bottom.
The Teays then assumed the modern-day location of the Illinois River once it got into central Illinois & flowed then into the
45
45
45
45
45