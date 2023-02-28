 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Local Weather History: Top 5 Weather Events of February 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
1

1. February 27 Severe Storms & Gradient Non-T'Storm Wind Event

Hail pea- to quarter-size occurred along with gusts +60 mph in eastern Benton County.  Funnel clouds & wall clouds occurred in Newton & Benton counties.

1
1
1
1

2.  Rare Nearly Snowless February....& 12th Warmest February Since 1879....

February 2023 joins the company of only 7 other Februarys that have had such a least amount of snow.

Only one single February since 1879 has failed to reported at least flakes during the month.  That was 1998.

This February is the least snowiest since 2000.

It is also the 12th warmest since 1879, it being the warmest since 2017 (but 2017 was the second warmest on record).

It was wetter than normal (wettest since the 4.97" in 2018), but we didn't crack the top 10 for precipitation.

The wettest February on record was 7.43" in 1883 (3.82" fell in one calendar day).  That month, the Wabash reached a crest less than 2' shy of the great 1913 flood crest.

February 17, 1883 crest in downtown Lafayette is still the second highest on record at an incredible 20.1' above flood stage.

If a flood like that were to occur today, this is the situation we'd be in, according to the NWS:

Only U.S. 231, Wm Henry Harrison Br and Sagamore Pky connect Lafayette and W. Lafayette. In W. Lafayette entire Levee Plaza and nearby business district are underwater. This includes the area south and west of State St along River Rd. Water is nearing the second floor in Williamsburg Apt. In Lafayette, water is several feet deep in commercial and industrial areas along Canal and Sycamore St. Flood waters are up to 4th St., less than 2 blocks from the courthouse.

1
1

3.  February 2, Gradient Non-T'Storm Wind Event

1

4.  February 22 Record Rainfall

1
1
1

5.  February 15 Gradient Non-T'Storm Wind Event

1

