Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the Downing of the August 17, 1859 Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

Carrington Event September 1, 1859, tornadoes August 1859 Tippecanoe & Miami counties
John Wise
John Wise, Aeronaut is a photograph by Science, Industry & Business Library. New York Public Library which was uploaded on May 8th, 2013.
Left Lafayette at 2 p.m. Remained "almost stationary for an hour-and-a-half".
The temperature had reportedly reached a high of 91 on the afternoon of the launch in Lafayette & this is verified in this reconstruction of the temperature anomalies compared to modern normals.
Massive ridging & heat can be noted west & northwest of our area, while below normal temperatures with considerable upper troughing occurred in the Northeast & along the East Coast overall.
Surface winds & direction:
Surface map:
Here is a look at the upper-level map reconstruction.
In 5 hours or by near sunset, the balloon reached 14,000', but began to stall & showed a lack of buoyancy. Only going 25-30 miles in that 5 hours, the pilot brought it down in Montgomery County. He attempted tirelessly to push the balloon east to no avail.
The winds at the surface & at that level weren't carrying him to the east, but rather southwestward.
Reconstruction of the winds at that level show northeast winds moving around a surface high northeast of our area, to the east of the north apex of the hot upper ridge.
Note the high winds off the coast of the Northeast.....
At least a Category 2 hurricane was occurring off the Northeast coast.
Precip Water
Specific Humidity
Temperatures at the mid-levels were anomalously warm
Upper level temperatures anomalously warm
A month later, he tried again & made it to Henderson, New York, 800 miles before a storm forced him down. He narrowly missed being downed in Lake Ontario. The mail was also lost in the crash.
He actually lost his life in a balloon crash September 28, 1879 when a storm downed his balloon over Lake Michigan. He was on route from East St. Louis when he disappeared over Lake Michigan. His passenger's body was found, but the balloon & Mr. Wise was never found. He was last seen moving northeast over Lake Michigan, viewed from just a few miles north-northeast of present-day O'Hare Airport area. He was 71 years old.
flew observation balloons for the Union Army during the Civil War.
