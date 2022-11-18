Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Attempted Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

I am still working on this research. I will have this post done soon.
Carrington Event September 1, 1859, tornadoes August 1859 Tippecanoe & Miami counties
August 17, 1859.....
To big fanfare & in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 in downtown Lafayette, The Jupiter, set fourth on an amazing feat for the time. John Wise, considered the father of ballooning, set fourth to make a delivery of 120 pieces of mail in New York from Lafayette. An historic first, it would be the first time mail would attempt to be delivered by air after jet streams were discovered & the premise of potential balloon travel was realized.
John Wise, Aeronaut is a photograph by Science, Industry & Business Library. New York Public Library which was uploaded on May 8th, 2013.
The original flight was supposed to be Tuesday, August 16, but a broken valve caused it to be moved to Wednesday the 17th.
Left Lafayette at 2 p.m. Remained "almost stationary for an hour-and-a-half".
The temperature had reportedly reached a high of 91 on the afternoon of the launch in Lafayette & this is verified in this reconstruction of the temperature anomalies compared to modern normals.
Massive ridging & heat can be noted west & northwest of our area, while below normal temperatures with considerable upper troughing occurred in the Northeast & along the East Coast overall.
Surface winds & direction:
Surface map:
Here is a look at the upper-level map reconstruction.
In 5 hours or by near sunset, the balloon reached 14,000', but began to stall & showed a lack of buoyancy. Only going 25-30 miles in that 5 hours, the pilot brought it down in Montgomery County. He attempted tirelessly to push the balloon east to no avail.
The winds at the surface & at that level weren't carrying him to the east, but rather southwestward.
Reconstruction of the winds at that level show northeast winds moving around a surface high northeast of our area, to the east of the north apex of the hot upper ridge.
Note the high winds off the coast of the Northeast.....
At least a Category 2 hurricane was occurring off the Northeast coast.
Cape
Cin
Precip Water
Specific Humidity
Temperatures at the mid-levels were anomalously warm
Upper level temperatures anomalously warm
A month later, he tried again & made it to Henderson, New York, 800 miles before a storm forced him down. He narrowly missed being downed in Lake Ontario. The mail was also lost in the crash.
He actually lost his life in a balloon crash September 28, 1879 when a storm downed his balloon over Lake Michigan. He was on route from East St. Louis when he disappeared over Lake Michigan. His passenger's body was found, but the balloon & Mr. Wise was never found. He was last seen moving northeast over Lake Michigan, viewed from just a few miles north-northeast of present-day O'Hare Airport area. He was 71 years old.
flew observation balloons for the Union Army during the Civil War.
