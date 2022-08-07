Local Weather History: The Nocturnal Derecho of August 9-10, 1934

August 9, 1934
Nocturnal Progressive Derecho
Max Gust In the WLFI Viewing Area: E85 mph Lafayette area
Track length: Approximately 691 miles
Maximum width: Approximately 265 miles
A derecho, with widespread damaging winds, blasted Lafayette during the very early morning hours. Knocking down numerous trees & powerlines, several buildings & homes also received damage with winds estimated at 80-85 mph. Some people were injured by blowing debri & falling trees & limbs. With origins in northern Illinois & Michigan & a lifespan all the way to Ohio & Virginia, the derecho occurred on the edge of one of the historic 1934 heat waves. It did break the heat somewhat & also brought a swath of badly-needed 0.75-1.25" rainfall.
Other damage was reported from Fowler & Boswell to Oxford & Shadeland with minor structural, crop & tree damage. Tents for the Putnam County 4-H Fair were blown down & damage occurred to the colliseum at the fairgrounds. Indianapolis reported that it was "one of the most spectacular electrical storms of the year" after the line caused tree damage at Logansport & Kokomo. Damage was reported widespread "across northern Indiana" & the "entire state of Ohio", though I only plotted reports with exact locations of specific damage. 50% of the apple crop was lost by high winds & hail in one county in the fruit belt of western Michigan. A mattress factory was leveled at Pittsburgh.
As seen with other derechos, the tail end saw training storms as the bow surged forward. Significant flash flooding occurred in a narrow band over eastern Kentucky northeast & west of Lexington with many bridges washed out. 4.25" of rainfall fell in torrential storms at Vincennes, Indiana, breaking the extreme drought after temperatures as high as 110. Griffy Lake (Bloomington, Indiana's principal water supply at the time) rose 28" after the heavy storm, it being extremely low in the drought. Wind damage was also reported in Bloomington's Monroe County.
This, after a derecho tracked from Wisconsin to Michigan to Ontario August 3. Damage was immense in Michigan from +100 mph gusts. Damage was upwards of $30 million in Michigan alone (inflation-adjusted). Another derecho would follow around the periphery of the extreme heat & drought on August 18. This one raked South Dakota to Minnesota to Wisconsin. The worst damage occurred across central Minnesota to west-central Wisconsin. 3 people were killed by severe storms in Chicago as storms tracked from southern Wisconsin through northern, central & eastern Illinois, making a right turn & dropping southward, missing our area.
Prior to the derecho, the high reached 103 at Purdue after 110 July 23 & 25.
The 1.17" was extremely welcome. Then, another 0.92" fell in second round (but not significant & severe like the first round) on August 11.
This was the beginning of a big, welcome cool-down with a high of only 79 by August 15.
|WEST LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIV (IN)
|USC00129427
|Date
|Precipitation
(in)
|Snowfall
(in)
|Snow Depth
(in)
|Max Temp
(°F)
|Min Temp
(°F)
|1934-07-15
|0.16
|M
|M
|100
|73
|1934-07-16
|0.00
|M
|M
|96
|68
|1934-07-17
|0.00
|M
|M
|90
|67
|1934-07-18
|0.00
|M
|M
|95
|69
|1934-07-19
|T
|M
|M
|92
|75
|1934-07-20
|0.02
|M
|M
|108
|76
|1934-07-21
|0.00
|M
|M
|109
|76
|1934-07-22
|0.00
|M
|M
|107
|77
|1934-07-23
|0.00
|M
|M
|110
|77
|1934-07-24
|0.00
|M
|M
|109
|76
|1934-07-25
|0.00
|M
|M
|110
|75
|1934-07-26
|0.00
|M
|M
|100
|76
|1934-07-27
|T
|M
|M
|95
|69
|1934-07-28
|0.00
|M
|M
|92
|61
|1934-07-29
|0.00
|M
|M
|91
|60
|1934-07-30
|0.00
|M
|M
|88
|66
|1934-07-31
|0.00
|M
|M
|89
|55
|1934-08-01
|0.00
|M
|M
|88
|70
|1934-08-02
|0.00
|M
|M
|94
|74
|1934-08-03
|0.06
|M
|M
|92
|65
|1934-08-04
|0.00
|M
|M
|95
|62
|1934-08-05
|0.08
|M
|M
|91
|69
|1934-08-06
|0.00
|M
|M
|85
|70
|1934-08-07
|0.22
|M
|M
|90
|72
|1934-08-08
|0.02
|M
|M
|97
|76
|1934-08-09
|0.07
|M
|M
|103
|77
|1934-08-10
|1.17
|M
|M
|100
|69
|1934-08-11
|0.92
|M
|M
|91
|66
|1934-08-12
|0.00
|M
|M
|90
|71
|1934-08-13
|0.00
|M
|M
|94
|74
|1934-08-14
|0.03
|M
|M
|88
|65
|1934-08-15
|T
|M
|M
|79
|65
First................the preceding, chronic extreme heat!
Hot upper ridge shows up well with the temperature anomalies just prior to derecho:
The welcome, but damaging storm:
There is a lot of water to squeeze out in the derecho track as high, high dew points pool. Columnar water available was anomalously high:
The precipitation rates are high in the derecho track:
45
500 mb upper flow shows the strong upper winds in Canada & then some of that stronger flow wrapping completely around & into the underbelly of the hot ridge:
The 850 mb low-level jet is nosed where near the derecho genesis took place:
High, high Specific Humidity values ahead of derecho (high dew points):