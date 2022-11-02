Local Weather History: The Most Days In the 70s In November

Image is from the October 31, 1964 Purdue home game against Illinois. This was the beginning of the impressive late-season 1964 warmth. It was a 70-degree day at the Purdue Airport. Purdue won 26 to 14!
Sure beats the Old Oaken bucket game on November 21 when the high was 18 & the low was 10! However, Purdue won in that bitter cold!
______________________________________________________
Records:
Purdue University 1879-1943
Purdue University Airport 1944-Present
MOST 70s DAYS IN NOVEMBER
1. 9 Days
Maximum Temperature: 76
1964
2. 7 Days
Maximum Temperatures:
1938: 76
2020: 80
1938, 2020
3. 6 Days
1879, 1902, 1931, 1971, 1975, 1990, 1999, 2008, 2010
Maximum Temperatures:
1879: 75
1902: 73
1931: 74
1971: 75
1990: 75
1999: 78
2008: 74
2010: 76
4. 5 Days
1942, 1953
Maximum Temperatures:
1942: 74
1953: 72
Many, many years of 4 Days Are Found, So I Kept It a Top 4 List
MOST 70s DAYS IN A ROW IN NOVEMBER
1. 7
2020
2. 6
2008
2. 5
1953, 2010
3. 4
1879, 1902, 1931, 1938, 1964, 1971, 1990
Many years of 3 Days Are Found, So I Kept It a Top 3 List
__________________________________________________________________________________
Average is 2 days of 70s each November. We seem to hit at least 65 one every November since 1879.
The normal last 70 in the Greater Lafayette area is November 7.
The latest +70 on record for Greater Lafayette is December 6, 1998 with a high of 72.
The earliest +70 on record was January 1, 1876 with a high of 70.
In the past 20 years, the number of +70 days in November:
2000 2
2001 3
2002 0
2003 3
2004 0
2005 3
2006 2
2007 0
2008 6
2009 2
2010 6
2011 4
2012 1
2013 0
2014 0
2015 4
2016 4
2017 0
2018 0
2019 0
2020: 7 (Almost 9….69 two days)
2021: 0
2022: 10? (It is possible!)