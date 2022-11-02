 Skip to main content
Local Weather History: The Most Days In the 70s In November

  • Updated
  • 0
It is interesting to note that all of my years have matched the past three have all had near/record warmth in early to mid-November. 
Their commonality?  They are all solid, long-duration traditional La Ninas.
 
Those seem to be associated with Fall drought, fires & warmth.  Last year's record wet October was a very rare exception.
 
We have the potential to see a record number of 70 or better days here in 2022 given the forecast trends.

Image is from the October 31, 1964 Purdue home game against Illinois.  This was the beginning of the impressive late-season 1964 warmth.  It was a 70-degree day at the Purdue Airport.  Purdue won 26 to 14!

Sure beats the Old Oaken bucket game on November 21 when the high was 18 & the low was 10!  However, Purdue won in that bitter cold! 

1

______________________________________________________

With records back to 1879, these are the Novembers with the most +70 days currently.

Records:

Purdue University 1879-1943

Purdue University Airport 1944-Present

MOST 70s DAYS IN NOVEMBER

1.  9 Days

Maximum Temperature:  76

1964

2.  7 Days

Maximum Temperatures: 

1938:  76

2020:  80

1938, 2020

3.  6 Days

1879, 1902, 1931, 1971, 1975, 1990, 1999, 2008, 2010

Maximum Temperatures:

1879:  75

1902:  73

1931:  74

1971:  75

1990:  75

1999:  78

2008:  74

2010:  76

4.  5 Days

1942, 1953   

Maximum Temperatures:

1942:  74

1953:  72

Many, many years of 4 Days Are Found, So I Kept It a Top 4 List

MOST 70s DAYS IN A ROW IN NOVEMBER

1.     7

2020

2.  6

2008

2.  5

1953, 2010

3.  4

1879, 1902, 1931, 1938, 1964, 1971, 1990

Many years of 3 Days Are Found, So I Kept It a Top 3 List

__________________________________________________________________________________

Average is 2 days of 70s each November.  We seem to hit at least 65 one every November since 1879.

The normal last 70 in the Greater Lafayette area is November 7.

The latest +70 on record for Greater Lafayette is December 6, 1998 with a high of 72.

The earliest +70 on record was January 1, 1876 with a high of 70.

In the past 20 years, the number of +70 days in November:

2000  2

2001  3

2002  0

2003  3

2004  0

2005  3

2006  2

2007  0

2008  6

2009  2

2010  6

2011  4

2012  1

2013  0

2014  0

2015  4

2016  4

2017  0

2018  0

2019  0

2020:  7 (Almost 9….69 two days)

2021:  0

2022:  10?  (It is possible!)

