Local Weather History: The June 29-30, 1929 Super Derecho

June 29-30, 1929
Single Bow Progressive Derecho
Max Gust In the WLFI Viewing Area: E110 mph 1 Mile East of Linden
Track length: Approximately 665 miles
Maximum width: Approximately 100 miles
Double derechos near the first tracking event have occurred in the past multiple times. We have come close to double events here, like in 2014, 2000, but they passed just south & southeast of our area. I have not found any double derecho hits in the area due to the first usually convectively overturning the atmosphere or outflow boundaries racing out of derechos that track in our north, shunting any new event south of our area.
In several years, double derechos have occurred north & west of our area. 1933 & 1934 come to mind, but again, the second always tracks south of the first.
The 2014 double derecho event:
The first derecho produced a 3-, then 17-mile long path of heavy hail & wind damage in central Nebraska. A 75-mile path of damage across southern Wisconsin occurred & brought significant damage to 14 counties in east-central Iowa with corn loss in some counties at 90%. Damage also occurred northwestern Illinois to northern Indiana, southern Michigan. 6-mile wide, 10 mile long path of intense damage occurred across Jo Daviess County, in far northwestern Illinois. The Untine Bowler plane came into Chicago from Buffalo as storm hit on its way to fly across the "top of the world to Berlin this week" to break a new record. The plane barely made it in to land as the first winds of the derecho roared in, it being called "the worst storm in several years" at Chicago. Damage continued to as far east as Pennsylvania. One tornado occurred in Branch County, Michigan, embedded in the damaging straight-line winds. Many buildings, farm houses & barns were "wrecked" across Hillsdale, Lenawee & Branch counties in southern Michigan.
Widespread wind damage to trees, crops, powerlines & some buildings occurred over northern Indiana, just north of the viewing area. Noble, Stueban, LaGrange counties were reportedly hit the hardest with "buildings razed" in LaGrange & streets being impassable by debri from trees to buildings to power lines in Kendallville.
A wind gust of 49 mph was measured officially at Toledo, Ohio, but damage east of Toledo is indicative of gusts exceeding 65 mph.
At the end of the first derecho, interestingly, a tornado at 8:15 a.m. on June 28 with U.S. Weather Bureau at the time writing, "every house in village wrecked or damaged; 3 persons injured. Then trees, powerlines were blown down, houses unroofed & small buildings demolished in Kane County, Pennsylvania by the storm.
The second derecho hit the viewing area & it seemed to hit Indiana the hardest.
In a sampling of reports...........
It began with large, damaging hail in southeastern Iowa, then moved southeastward with increasing wind damage. Piatt & Champaign counties in Illinois saw "heavy damage" to trees & crops. Storms moved into Vermilion County, Illinois with an 8-mile wide swath of intense wind damage to trees, crops & structures suggesting of winds of +80 mph. It then blew into Warren, Benton, Tippecanoe, Fountain & Montgomery counties. The grain elevator at Linden was "completely leveled" & "signs down", "store windows blown out" in Crawfordsville with many large trees heavily damaged or down all along the city streets. "Crops & communication lines were damaged to a great extent in Lafayette & elsewhere in Tippecanoe County". Corn was completely flattened & snapped at the base at Templeton, in Benton County, while "heavy damage" was reported from Williamsport, Attica, West Lebanon & Marshfield where "many small buildings, trees, crops & communication lines were damaged". A car was carried off the road & into a field at Fincastle as the storm rolled in with press reporting "many tales of narrow escapes are being retold today". Many homes were unroofed in Greencastle & thousands of trees were downed from there to Rockville. Sheds & barns were flattened & homes completely unroofed at Groveland, between Bainbridge & New Winchester in Putnam County. Crops were also completely destroyed in the area, suggestive of +100 mph winds. Just southeast of Greencastle at Mount Meridian, the historic Half-Way House had its roof torn off.
Damage continued east & southeastward with Indianapolis seeing its highest wind gust ever measured at 111 mph. Roofs were off many homes & Central State Hospital was damaged. "Trees were blown down & other minor damage inflicted at other state institutions". A tall brick chimney at Engine House #19 was toppled, injuring 4 (2 critically). Windows blown out of homes & stores & one front of a store was completely blown away at 1267 Shelby Street with merchandise blow out & all over the street. In just one small area alone on South Belmont Avenue, 40 large shade trees were downed. Other cities hit hard by signs of +75 mph winds include Anderson, Shelbyville, Franklin, Hartford City, Redkey, Pennville (where church was demolished) Union City (22 traction line poles blown down in a row). Fairview saw barns completely leveled, while cottages were demolished "along the river" "north of the city" [of Indianapolis]). Carmel, Mooresville & Plainfield also saw very heavy damage with highways 31, 52 & 67 all impassable by fallen trees & lines, to name just a sample. The huge Van Buren Elm, which was damaged by the 1925 & 1928 derechos finally succumbed & fell. It was the tree along the National Road that Presidential candidate Martin Van Buren rested under as his stage coach wheel was being prepared. We was campaigning in Indiana at the time. The church that sat on the property in 1929, cut famous fallen tree & sold souvenir pieces. Considerable damage was done at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with roofs removed from the grand stands & otherwise structural, tree & power line/pole damage on the grounds.
This great 1929 derecho was one of, it not, the worst on record for Indiana. It was reported that it was "a great loss in public utilities" with "hundreds of miles of lines" blown down with "high-tension lines a heavy casualty".
June-July 1929 was active. Even on July 4, a complex of severe storms with widespread damaging winds raked Iowa to Illinois. Repeated storms led to flooding from Iowa to Indiana during these months.
