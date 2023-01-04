Local Weather History: The January 13-14, 1964 Storm Re-examination & Its New Designation As a True Blizzard & One of the Greats In Weather History

Working on this..........
The 1963-64 snow season was one of the heaviest on record, ranking up in the top to this day with 1884-85, 1892-93, 1909-10, 1911-12, 1959-60; 1962-63; 1976-77, 1977-78 & 1981-82....in addition to 2013-14.....
It was also brutally cold, as part of the rough winters of the 1960s & 1970s to early 80s.
In opening a new study & examination of the great 1960s snow events, one in particular has always stuck out: mid-January storm of 1964.
I have done a lot of research into this storm & it now ranks as a true blizzard, like 2007, 1978, 1918, 1873, 1864, etc.
Now available hourly airport observations were scrutinized & descriptions of the storm & measurements were also put through a fine-toothed comb. As a result, it will now go down as one of the greats in weather history & one of the few true blizzards in Greater Lafayette & the viewing area as a whole.
