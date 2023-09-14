Local Weather History: The Historic Hurricane That Greatly Turned the Tide On the 1988 Drought

1988 saw a historic drought accompanied by extreme heat during our growing season, which led to crop disasters across the Midwest, Plains & Ohio Valley. The drought was the most widespread & severe for North America overall since the 1930s.
June-August rainfall anomalies show up well:
By late August 1988, the worst drought categories extended over an unusually large area from the Appalachians to the Northwest U.S.
Into September, the worst of the drought extended into northwestern Indiana. This would make the 5th month of depleted topsoil moisture over the region & overall drought. Record low river levels were being establish from Montana to Illinois to western Tennessee on the Mississippi, Missouri & other rivers.
However, something remarkable occurred in our area mid to late September & into October.
Note how we completely erased the drought in that time period over our area.
A cool, wet Fall pattern emerged.
The catalyst for the pattern change seem to revolve around Hurricane Gilbert, which brought the heaviest rainfall to parts of the Midwest in 6 months.
Gilbert (Category 5 storm) was historic in its strength, size & massive impact over the Caribbean to south Texas. Damage was +$250 BILLION dollars (2023 inflation-adjusted). It remains as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.
Gilbert & Gilbert remnants track:
The Weather Channel September 18, 1988 showing the most prolific, widespread rainfall in the Midwest in months with the remnants of Gilbert (as severe weather also erupted in the drought-stricken area of the Plains:
Gilbert rains:
My own recollections of the 1988 drought as an 8- to 9-year old:
