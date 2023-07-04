Local Weather History: The Great July 4, 1969 Progressive Derecho North & Northeast of Here & the Impacts In Our Area....

I highly-impactful two-bow Progressive derecho raked areas from Wisconsin to D.C. July 4-5, 1969 with widespread damage. 559 were injured. 46 people were killed.
Damage exceeded $66 million (1969 dollars or +$1/2 billion in 2023 dollars). Many fireworks shows were postponed in Ohio (passed between 8 & 10:45 p.m. in Ohio), leading to this derecho being called the "Ohio Fireworks Derecho".
On the tail end of the derecho, torrential, training t'storms occurred the night of the 4-5th in Ohio with up to 12" of rainfall in 9 hours, leading to catastrophic flooding
You can see the derecho track in the storm reports:
