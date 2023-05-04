 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Local Weather History: The Great "High Risk-Style" Outbreak of May 15, 1968

May 14, 1968....."Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel, "Tighten Up" by Archie Bell and the Drells and "Beautiful Morning" by The Rascals were all in the top tier of the charts & it was a warm, pleasant day with 81 at the Purdue Airport (after 61 in the morning) & south-southwest to southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Viewing area temperatures reached 80-83 with dew points 65-70 initially, then dropping into the 58-62 range.

The night of May 14-15 was quite warm with pre-dawn temperatures around 70 with dew points near 64.

By 1 p.m. on May 15, temperatures had surged to 78-83 with dew points 68-72.

80 was found as far north as northern Michigan.

Mean surface winds show a windy day developing (winds southerly), but not the wind direction change in Missouri by early afternoon indicating the position of the cold front & the position of the surface low in Iowa/southeast Minnesota is clear.

