Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather

July 23-29, 1846
The "big drought" or summer drought of 1846 sparked the “Attica & Covington War”.
The summer to early Fall of 1846 was hot & dry with +100 readings in June & July on several days. Heat is said to have peaked in Tippecanoe & Cass County in late July with 5 days above 100 with well-below normal rainfall that withered away vegetation. At Crown Point, Indiana it was called “a very hot, very dry summer”. With deaths from the heat & wells low & typhoid rampant, it was a rough June-August.
The extreme drought caused the “Attica and Covington War”, which was further enhanced by short tempers from the extreme heat & deaths. Unfortunately, the canal was to be opened in this hot, dry summer. At the time of its opening, the water was so low in the Wabash, there was only enough water to fill the canal to Attica & not Covington & the first boats were grounded at Covington. Unknowingly, Covington residents thought Attica used the lock to purposely block canal use to Covington. Covington Senator Hannegan (home from work in Washington D.C.) got folks together to go up to Attica & physically unlock the gate in the night, but could not do so. Next morning Senator Hannegan and 300 townsmen and farmers armed with clubs again ran up the river to Attica. Before the battle & dispute ensued, Attica was overtaken & the Covington citizens opened the flood gate.
No one won from this………there was so little water, by the time it got to Covington, it was a few inches of mud & no commerce could take place. The boats in the canal were trapped in a muddy mire. Heavy rains arrived in fall & the canal was filled beyond capacity.
Interestingly, flooding in December 1846 to early January 1847 (as well as December 1847 & January 1848) would lead to damage to the canal.
Addingly, 1846 was reportedly the warmest year of the 19th century until 1878 at Minneapolis. 1846 ranks as one of the warmest in St. Louis & Chicago in the 1800s. 1846 also ranked as one of the hottest summers in the 1840-1900 period, comparable to 1838, 1839, 1841, 1881 & 1887.
Long-term drought ensued at Chicago in 1845 after the very wet year of 1844 with massive 1993-style to 1913-style floods with major floods from Nebraska to Ohio & Wisconsin to Missouri.
Note how dry 1845 was at Chicago with only 27" rainfall. Ohio was also dry in 1845 with reports of significant crop struggles & widespread drought Spring to Summer.
A late frost & freeze in May 1845 also caused big crop loss & damage in central & southern Ohio.
The drought was mentioned all over Illinois to Indiana:
At Springfield, Illinois, rainfall was higher than other places:
