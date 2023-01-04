 Skip to main content
Local Weather History: The Earliest & Latest Occurrence of Humid to Oppressive Dew Points

Local Weather History: The Earliest & Latest Occurrence of Humid to Oppressive Dew Points

Yesterday (January 4, 2023), our high was 62 with peak dew point of 59.  This was just 1 degree shy of tying for the earliest occurrence of a 60-degree dew point on record.

Hourly observations for the Purdue Airport have been taken since the late 1940s & show that dew points to 60 have occurred as early as early January & as late as the end of December.

Meanwhile, humid dew points (where you notice the discomfort) of 65 or better have occurred as early as March 11 & as late as September 17.

Dew points of 70 or better feel muggy & have occurred as early as late April in the airport data back to 1948 & as late as October 29.

Finally, the earliest dew point at the airport as reached 75 (oppressive) has been as early as May 11 & as late as September 17.

Additionally, we have seen mid 90s heat indices occur as early as April 25 & as late as September 17. 

When we look at Summers, since 1980, the ones with the highest mean dew points are 2021, 2010, 1995 & 1980.  These were miserably hot & oppressive Summers.

The Summers with the lowest mean dew point of that period is 1985 & 1992.

1992 was an unusually cool Summer, while 1985 was slightly cooler than normal overall.

