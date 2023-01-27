Local Weather History: The Blizzard & Ice Storm of January 1967

Damaging ice storm in the south, snow/sleet blizzard in the north……..glazing ice with strong winds downed numerous trees & power lines, while a driving sleet & snow blizzard hit Newton, Jasper, Pulaski counties. This is the storm that brought the historic blizzard to Chicago with +20” of all snow.
7.9” of sleet & snow at Rensselaer added up to a whopping 3.23” of melted precipitation. 1.26” of precipitation fell at Crawfordsville with 1.5” of that being snow & sleet& the rest ice with some rain. Of the 1.64” of precipitation at Frankfort, 1.5” was snow/sleet & the rest was ice. At Fowler 2.22” of melted precipitation was only 4” of snow & sleet, while the rest was damaging ice. 1.77” of precipitation amounted 3.5” of snow & sleet with the rest a damaging icing event. Of the 1.71” at Whitestown 1” was snow & sleet with the rest ice & even plain old cold rain.
This was the worst ice storm until the great ice storm of 1991.
