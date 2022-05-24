Local Weather History: Our May 21, 2022 Morning Storms & the Historic Canadian Derecho

Some of the same wind fields aloft that produced the historic deadly EF3 tornado in far northern Lower Michigan, measured 76 mph gust & the hail the size of baseballs to goose eggs, intersected a line of storms moving into the Thumb of Michigan on Saturday May 21.
The line quickly transitioned to a historic derecho as it encountered those stronger winds aloft on edge of the Northeast/East heat dome. The widespread, significant damaging winds began in the Thumb of Lower Michigan near Saginaw & then strengthened & continued 1250 miles.
There were at least 10 deaths & dozens injured from the derecho with power knocked out to 1 million people. The grid crippled, Ottawa Hydro has called the damage "beyond comprehension".
What is interesting is that the eventual derecho was actually our line of storms that passed Saturday morning. It brought sporadic, but potent wind damage near Galveston & southwest of Peru to the Peru area in Cass to Miami counties, but began as an organizing line in east-central Missouri.
Damage was widespread across southern Ontario & Quebec to then northern Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, then to New Brunswick.
Multiple corridors likely saw gusts reach +100 mph. The winds were so strong that they actually flipped cars over & structural damage was widespread. In a brief sampling, Lake Memphremagog, Quebec measured gust of 89 mph, Ottawa, Quebec measured a gust of 75 mph, Kitchener/Waterloo Airport, Ontario gusted to 82 mph, Pearson, Ontario saw a 75 mph gust.
The Toronto Pearson International Airport measured gust of 75 mph, the 5th highest gust record in weather history there.
This was the worst, most-widespread derecho to hit eastern Canada since May 31, 1998, though the northernmost Progressive Derecho hit central Ontario with widespread timber destruction on July 4-5, 1999.
This is an image from Ottawa, Quebec (from Justin Tang):
Derecho damage on the south side of Ottawa, Quebec. Image taken by Western University [at London, Ontario]:
From Sasha Cresswell at Peterborough, Ontario:
On the tail end of the derecho, a supercell in New Hampshire produced hen egg-sized hail.
One feature of the event was the extent of record heat from New England to southern Quebec with temperatures in parts of New England approaching or reaching all-time record high levels for May (90s to near 100).
A Progressive Derecho type, it occurred quite far north for the time of year. Usually derechos in this area of Canada occur July-August on the periphery of intense heat domes over the Midwest to Northeast.
You can see the evolution of it here: